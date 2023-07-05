Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 24 of 25]

    4th Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines and guests gathered at the All Weather Training Facility for the deactivation ceremony of Fourth Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 15, 2023. The deactivation of the unit will standardize recruit training for men and women and will allow the Marine Corps to reorganize its recruit training personnel structure to facilitating a closer organizational structure alignment between the two recruit training depots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7913074
    VIRIN: 230615-M-YL291-1205
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 9.52 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, 4th Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by PFC Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

