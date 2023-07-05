4th Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

Marines and guests gathered at the All Weather Training Facility for the deactivation ceremony of Fourth Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 15, 2023. The deactivation of the unit will standardize recruit training for men and women and will allow the Marine Corps to reorganize its recruit training personnel structure to facilitating a closer organizational structure alignment between the two recruit training depots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

