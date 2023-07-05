Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall is briefed about virtual reality training from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Havener, 100th Maintenance Group aircraft electrical and environmental systems craftsman and NCO in charge of virtual reality, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2023. Havener was one of the many outstanding Airmen Kendall recognized for their superior performance and impact on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|7912543
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-XA271-1175
|Resolution:
|5203x3462
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Air Force visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
