Secretary of the Air Force visits RAF Mildenhall

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall is briefed about virtual reality training from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Havener, 100th Maintenance Group aircraft electrical and environmental systems craftsman and NCO in charge of virtual reality, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2023. Havener was one of the many outstanding Airmen Kendall recognized for their superior performance and impact on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

