    50 SFS Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    50 SFS Change of Command

    CO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo-- SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo-- The 50th Security Forces Squadron conducted its change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, Colo, 10, June 2023. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Air Force (USAF) Colonel Randy Combs, Outgoing Commander USAF Major Jonathan Read relinquished command to incoming commander USAF Major Dayne Foote. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
