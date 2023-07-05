Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum conducts Change of Charge

    Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum conducts Change of Charge

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Submarine Learning Center

    230712-N-MQ631-1137 GROTON, Connecticut (July 14, 2023) - Lt. Cmdr. Derek Sutton transits the brow of the Historic Ship Nautilus during a change of charge ceremony on the pier of the Submarine Force Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7912319
    VIRIN: 230712-N-MQ631-1137
    Resolution: 2678x2494
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum conducts Change of Charge, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nautilus SUBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT