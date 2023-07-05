Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum conducts Change of Charge

Groton, Conn. – Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Chapman relieved Lt. Cmdr. Derek Sutton as the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Historic Ship Nautilus (HSN) and Submarine Force Museum (SFM) during a change of charge ceremony on the Museum’s Nautilus Pier, Wednesday, July 12. Special guests included Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) Commanding Officer; Captain Matthew Tharp, Chief of Staff at Naval History and Heritage Command; Captain Daniel Rossler, Regional Support Group Groton Commanding Officer; and retired Rear Adm. John Padgett, President of the Submarine Force Library and Museum Association.

USS Nautilus (SSN 571) was a marvel in 1954 when launched and commissioned as the world’s first nuclear powered ship or submarine. The submarine remains a marvel today as the only nuclear powered U.S. naval vessel available to the public for general visitation.

As Officer-in-Charge, Sutton oversaw the first comprehensive preservation project since 2002 of the National Historic Landmark and Connecticut’s State Ship. The extensive undertaking involved Nautilus being towed from its museum moorings to the nearby SUBASE for dry-docking and restoration from October 2021 – August 2022. The $36 million Nautilus preservation project finished ahead of schedule, under budget, and has ensured the historic ship will be able to inform, educate, and engage the public for the next 30 years.

Additionally, Sutton reinvigorated youth education programs and community engagements as well as led the creation and deployment of the only augmented-reality experience among Navy Museums.

Tharp said Sutton’s “extraordinary leadership during unprecedented times was invaluable as this tremendous ship is once again available to the public, and interest in the museum and the ship are soaring to new levels.”

Curtin highlighted that Nautilus and the Museum represent SUBASE’s “front door,” and “are not only the gateway to the bold and courageous legacy of our Submarine Force but also the fervent heralds of our future.”

“Whether it is the 100,000 visitors you welcome every year; the dozens of retirement and change of command ceremonies; the many different education programs the museum provides to young students; the family day events enhancing culture and art; or, the many community ceremonies such as honoring the Battle of Midway and Gold Star Families, the Nautilus team engages, impacts, and impresses,” said Curtin.



Sutton, a native of upstate New York, will attend the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. after departing from HSN.

Chapman, a native of Wadsworth, Ohio, assumes charge after most recently serving as the Weapons Officer at the Naval Submarine School.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 10:59 Story ID: 449210 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum conducts Change of Charge, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.