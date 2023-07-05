Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Smith Attends the 79th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Gen. Smith Attends the 79th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 36th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, speaks with Battle of Guam veteran Segundo Sanchez during a wreath laying ceremony for the 79th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam at the World War II Memorial, Washington D.C., July 13, 2023. General Smith provided the keynote during the ceremony, representing the U.S. Marines who liberated Guam from Japanese occupiers in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Smith Attends the 79th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    World War II Memorial
    Marines
    Washington D.C.
    79th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam

