PALS 23: DAY 4 CULTURAL EVENT

A Balinese woman dances while performing the Kecak dance at a cultural event after the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. The event allowed amphibious and maritime leaders attending PALS to better understand Indonesian culture, strengthen personal relationships, and enhance mutual trust among Allies and partners. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

