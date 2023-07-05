Marines rehearse in preparation for MASA 23

U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct rehearsals for an airfield seizure training exercise in preparation to support Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 6, 2023. The purpose of the rehearsal was to establish clear communication and tactical procedures for the upcoming exercise. MASA 23 is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination in support of U.S.-Philippine mutual defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023