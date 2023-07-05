JTF-RH Spill Response Exercise

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel and stakeholder representatives review documents during a spill response exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023. This exercise is mandated by the Hawaii Department of Health emergency state order and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 2023 Consent Order. JTF-RH Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing spill scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023