    Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 12 of 20]

    Fort Jackson Basic Training

    FORT JACKSON , SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Robin Hicks 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Staff Sergeant Donjun Lee was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony held at Army Training Support Center, Jopint Base Langley - Eustis on Nov 15, 2022. SSGT Lee was presented this award by Col Scott Woodward, Combined Army Center-Training, Deputy Commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 13:38
    Photo ID: 7909852
    VIRIN: 230519-A-XS652-2002
    Resolution: 6471x4314
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT JACKSON , SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 20 of 20], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Basic training, Boot camp, Recruit, TRADOC

