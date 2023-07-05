U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Distribution Management Office take a group photo upon receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for noteworthy work during the annual Field Supply and Maintenance Analysis Office Inspection at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. The Distribution Management Office is a versatile unit whose goal is to provide high-quality, accurate, and professional entitlement counseling for the shipment and storage of personal property to all DoD-affiliated personnel within each office’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:26 Photo ID: 7908359 VIRIN: 220818-M-DL962-1071 Resolution: 6675x4450 Size: 4.99 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.