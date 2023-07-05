Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office [Image 8 of 9]

    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Distribution Management Office take a group photo upon receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for noteworthy work during the annual Field Supply and Maintenance Analysis Office Inspection at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. The Distribution Management Office is a versatile unit whose goal is to provide high-quality, accurate, and professional entitlement counseling for the shipment and storage of personal property to all DoD-affiliated personnel within each office’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:26
    Photo ID: 7908359
    VIRIN: 220818-M-DL962-1071
    Resolution: 6675x4450
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office
    On Your Mark, Get Set, GLOW!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    If It Can Be Shipped, It Will Be Shipped; MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature on the Distribution Management Office

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Freight
    AMC
    Personal Property
    DMO
    Passenger Travel
    ATD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT