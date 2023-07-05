Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB [Image 20 of 20]

    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing is shown during the 6th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10,2023. The 6th OG provides worldwide air refueling and airlift in support of conventional, non-conventional, and peacetime operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 21:55
    Photo ID: 7908239
    VIRIN: 230710-F-YW699-1089
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB
    Budding flowers in anticipation for things to come at MacDill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Operations

    Tampa

    TAGS

    Operations
    MacDill AFB
    Change of Command
    Tampa
    Air Force Magazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT