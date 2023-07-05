Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oh Gee a Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Oh Gee a Retirement Ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, U.S. Transportation Command director of operations, presents Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief with a medal, during her retirement ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 29, 2023. Gee retired from the U.S. Air Force after 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    This work, Oh Gee a Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

