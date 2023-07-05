JTF-RH Welcomes New Personnel

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Leonard Anderson welcomes the incoming JTF-RH fire watch and roving security personnel during a welcoming brief on Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 11, 2023. To mitigate risk during defueling Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), JTF-RH welcomes an additional 68 personnel to conduct fire watch and roving security. These personnel will serve as an early detection system, assist in conveying immediate notification to Federal Fire and provide an initial response to a leak or fire event. These personnel will undergo a thorough and comprehensive training and certification process to ensure they are capable of and proficient with carrying out these important duties and responsibilities. Of the 68, seven highly trained military firefighters will serve as the leaders and the subject matter experts for the team. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

