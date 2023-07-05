Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Wave Glider at Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    Unmanned Wave Glider at Sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (June 30, 2023) Sailors and civilian mariners launch a Wave Glider Unmanned Surface Vehicle from the fantail of expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as a part of the UNITAS U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Unmanned Integration Campaign. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 17:05
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Wave Glider at Sea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Burlington
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

