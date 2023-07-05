Naval Tours with Colombian Navy

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 6, 2023) Lt.Cmdr Michael Fleck, officer in charge of the expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EFP 10), is saluted by Colombian Navy Sailors as he departs the Colombian Navy ship ARC Almirante Tono (CM-56) in Cartagena, Colombia in preparation for UNITAS LXIV, July 1, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Nicko West)

