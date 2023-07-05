Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Tours with Colombian Navy [Image 5 of 7]

    Naval Tours with Colombian Navy

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.06.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 6, 2023) Lt.Cmdr Michael Fleck, officer in charge of the expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EFP 10), is saluted by Colombian Navy Sailors as he departs the Colombian Navy ship ARC Almirante Tono (CM-56) in Cartagena, Colombia in preparation for UNITAS LXIV, July 1, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Nicko West)

    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    TAGS

    USNS Burlington
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

