The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez (left), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs (ASD for Health Affairs), visits with volunteers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), during a tour of the hospital with Col. Theodore Brown, LRMC commander, as part of a larger visit to Europe, July 10, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by William Beach)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7906018
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-GW628-8569
|Resolution:
|4017x3489
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|9
This work, LRMC welcomes ASD for Health Affairs during first overseas tour [Image 4 of 4], by William Beach, identified by DVIDS
LRMC welcomes ASD for Health Affairs during first overseas tour
