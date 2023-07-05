LRMC welcomes ASD for Health Affairs during first overseas tour

The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez (left), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs (ASD for Health Affairs), visits with volunteers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), during a tour of the hospital with Col. Theodore Brown, LRMC commander, as part of a larger visit to Europe, July 10, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by William Beach)

