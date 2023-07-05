Staff Sergeant Donjun Lee was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony held at Army Training Support Center, Jopint Base Langley - Eustis on Nov 15, 2022. SSGT Lee was presented this award by Col Scott Woodward, Combined Army Center-Training, Deputy Commander.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 14:01
|Photo ID:
|7904520
|VIRIN:
|230519-A-XS652-1043
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON , SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 20 of 20], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
