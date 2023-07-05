Unified Command provides update on vessel fire at Port Newark

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port and federal on-scene coordinator, addresses the media during a press conference in front of the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio in Port Newark, New Jersey, July 11, 2023. A fire broke out on the vessel at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey on July 5, 2023. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

