U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port and federal on-scene coordinator, addresses the media during a press conference in front of the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio in Port Newark, New Jersey, July 11, 2023. A fire broke out on the vessel at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey on July 5, 2023. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 12:20
|Photo ID:
|7904278
|VIRIN:
|230711-G-DV874-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Unified Command provides update on vessel fire at Port Newark [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
