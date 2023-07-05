Family, friends, US Army colleagues join to honor Pennsylvania native during promotion

Family, friends and members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity stand at attention during a rendition of “The Army Song” as part of a promotion ceremony in honor of Lt. Col. Dana Bal, Fort Detrick, Md., July 10, 2023. Bal, a pharmacist and assistant program manager with USAMMDA’s Warfighter Brain Health Project Management Office, was promoted to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. Raised in Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania, Bal graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned her commission in 2008 before being awarded a Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) educational delay to complete pharmacy school. She became an Army pharmacist in 2010 and has since served in various roles across the world, from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington to Baghdad, Iraq, and the Republic of Korea to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

