    Family, friends, US Army colleagues join to honor Pennsylvania native during promotion [Image 3 of 4]

    Family, friends, US Army colleagues join to honor Pennsylvania native during promotion

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Family, friends and members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity stand at attention during a rendition of “The Army Song” as part of a promotion ceremony in honor of Lt. Col. Dana Bal, Fort Detrick, Md., July 10, 2023. Bal, a pharmacist and assistant program manager with USAMMDA’s Warfighter Brain Health Project Management Office, was promoted to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. Raised in Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania, Bal graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned her commission in 2008 before being awarded a Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) educational delay to complete pharmacy school. She became an Army pharmacist in 2010 and has since served in various roles across the world, from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington to Baghdad, Iraq, and the Republic of Korea to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family, friends, US Army colleagues join to honor Pennsylvania native during promotion [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

