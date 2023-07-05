Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Attends CMC Relinquishment of Command Ceremony [Image 27 of 28]

    SD Attends CMC Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith speaks during Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger’s relinquishment of command ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 10, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 7902523
    VIRIN: 230710-D-PM193-1852
    Resolution: 6831x4554
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SD Attends CMC Relinquishment of Command Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Berger
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
    SECDEF
    Eric M. Smith
    SECDEF Austin

