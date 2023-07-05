Basic Combat Training, also known as "boot camp," is required of all new enlisted Soldiers to create a strong foundation for their Army experience and future goals. Basic training lasts for 10 weeks and the trainee will go through 4 phases that cover core values, physical training, first aid, Army programs, weaponry, combat skills, obstacle course, rifle basics, combat development, field training, advanced weaponry, marksmanship, and navigation course. Fort Jackson is the U.S. Army's main production center for Basic Combat Training. The installation trains roughly 50 percent of all Soldiers and more than 60 percent of women entering the Army each year. (U.S. Army photo by Robin Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 7902321 VIRIN: 230515-A-XS652-2280 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 24 of 24], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.