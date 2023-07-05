10th Medical Group plays key role in Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day

Carolyn Piber, right, a same-day surgery nurse manager, and Kenna Parker, a medical technician, draw blood from incoming basic cadets during the medical portion of the U.S. Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day June 28. Blood is drawn to screen for a number of medical issues, check for blood type and provide a DNA sample for the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory. The 10th Medical Group team helped USAFA inprocess more than 1,100 new basic cadets.

