    10th Medical Group plays key role in Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day [Image 1 of 2]

    10th Medical Group plays key role in Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Colorado Military Health System

    Carolyn Piber, right, a same-day surgery nurse manager, and Kenna Parker, a medical technician, draw blood from incoming basic cadets during the medical portion of the U.S. Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day June 28. Blood is drawn to screen for a number of medical issues, check for blood type and provide a DNA sample for the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory. The 10th Medical Group team helped USAFA inprocess more than 1,100 new basic cadets.

