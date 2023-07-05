Carolyn Piber, right, a same-day surgery nurse manager, and Kenna Parker, a medical technician, draw blood from incoming basic cadets during the medical portion of the U.S. Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day June 28. Blood is drawn to screen for a number of medical issues, check for blood type and provide a DNA sample for the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory. The 10th Medical Group team helped USAFA inprocess more than 1,100 new basic cadets.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7901985
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-UV830-5084
|Resolution:
|3647x5216
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Medical Group plays key role in Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day [Image 2 of 2], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
