58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition

A weapons load crew with 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins the second quarterly load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. The competition tested how swiftly and efficiently the competing load crews could load armament onto an F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

