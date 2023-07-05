Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7]

    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A weapons load crew with 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins the second quarterly load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. The competition tested how swiftly and efficiently the competing load crews could load armament onto an F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 11:47
    Photo ID: 7901941
    VIRIN: 230707-F-DF705-1156
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition
    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition
    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition
    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition
    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition
    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition
    58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins second quarter load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT