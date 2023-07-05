Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 26 of 26]

    Fort Jackson Basic Training

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Robin Hicks 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Basic Combat Training, also known as "boot camp," is required of all new enlisted Soldiers to create a strong foundation for their Army experience and future goals. Basic training lasts for 10 weeks and the trainee will go through 4 phases that cover core values, physical training, first aid, Army programs, weaponry, combat skills, obstacle course, rifle basics, combat development, field training, advanced weaponry, marksmanship, and navigation course. Fort Jackson is the U.S. Army's main production center for Basic Combat Training. The installation trains roughly 50 percent of all Soldiers and more than 60 percent of women entering the Army each year. (U.S. Army photo by Robin Hicks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 7901580
    VIRIN: 230515-A-XS652-1265
    Resolution: 6528x4012
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 26 of 26], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training
    Fort Jackson Basic Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson; South Carolina; Basic training; Boot camp; Recruit; Trainee; TRADOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT