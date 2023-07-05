Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Topeka Departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3]

    Topeka Departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) prepare to cast off mooring lines before departing Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, after a scheduled port visit, June 22. Topeka is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
