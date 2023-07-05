Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port and federal on-scene coordinator, and Kevin Perry, vice president of emergency management at Gallagher Marine Systems and representative of the ship operator, discuss plans during their response to the fire aboard the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 9, 2023. Members of the Unified Command visited the vessel to discuss operations with response and salvage personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dan Henry)

Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 Location: NEWARK, NJ, US