    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Sea and Anchor and Burial at Sea [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Sea and Anchor and Burial at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), gives remarks during a burial at sea ceremony on the flight deck June 27, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Sea and Anchor and Burial at Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    S&A
    USS Carney
    DDG 64
    CSG2
    IKECSG

