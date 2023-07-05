Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO band performs a concert for the Polish public [Image 3 of 4]

    NATO band performs a concert for the Polish public

    PISZ, POLAND

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Agnieszka Chojno, a NATO interpreter, sings a song during a concert with her band “The Diplomats” in Pisz, Poland, July 7. The musical group is comprised of members of NATO forces, showing unity among the alliance, including members of Task Force Ivy, led by the 4th Infantry Division headquarters. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 08:08
    Location: PISZ, PL 
    This work, NATO band performs a concert for the Polish public [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

