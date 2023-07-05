Agnieszka Chojno, a NATO interpreter, sings a song during a concert with her band “The Diplomats” in Pisz, Poland, July 7. The musical group is comprised of members of NATO forces, showing unity among the alliance, including members of Task Force Ivy, led by the 4th Infantry Division headquarters. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 08:08 Photo ID: 7900321 VIRIN: 230707-Z-JS531-1003 Resolution: 4776x3184 Size: 3.3 MB Location: PISZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO band performs a concert for the Polish public [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.