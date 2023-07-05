Vertical Replenishment

An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports cargo from USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, July 7, 2023. HSC 9 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

