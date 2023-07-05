Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    CORAL SEA

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 6, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jaden Jackson, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), acts as a boundaryman during a damage control drill while sailing in the Coral Sea, July 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Drill
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    NFTI
    USS America (LHA 6)

