    Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen stand in formation during the Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony, July 8, 2023, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. During the ceremony, Strong was promoted to the rank of major general and officially appointed Nebraska’s 34th adjutant general. Bohac retires after 45 years of dedicated military service, including a decade as the Nebraska adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 16:11
    Photo ID: 7899968
    VIRIN: 230708-Z-MW698-1015
    Resolution: 5465x3636
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    Nebraska Air National Guard

