    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Participates in IKECSG COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Participates in IKECSG COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Damage Control Fireman Dante Robinson, from Dunn, North Carolina, puts away a hose onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) July 6, 2023. This ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 07:42
    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Laboon
    DDG 58
    CSG2

