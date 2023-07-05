Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jonathan Azcanio, center, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shanna Pollard, right, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Marvyn Persaud spray water on a simulated class bravo fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) June 29, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    Crash and Salvage
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Carney
    DDG 64
    CSG2

