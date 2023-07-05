Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green (left), listens to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade (right), during a discussion with the Governor’s Water Council (GWC) at the Hawaii State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. The committee on Red Hill and state water issues is comprised of officials from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, the military, leaders on environmental health, and led by the governor. The group works to monitor the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provide Hawaii’s people with regular updates and status reports. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

