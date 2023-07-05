Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment [Image 1 of 5]

    Vertical Replenishment

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors man the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) on the flight deck, July 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 7899531
    VIRIN: 230707-N-JJ744-1050
    Resolution: 4874x3249
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    JJ744

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT