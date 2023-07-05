New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

Medical professionals aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will soon welcome a new simulation education center to support operational and clinical education. The new “Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center” will open its doors on July 11, 2023.

