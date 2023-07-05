Medical professionals aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will soon welcome a new simulation education center to support operational and clinical education. The new “Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center” will open its doors on July 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7898826
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-fe818-1001
|Resolution:
|4845x3230
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
