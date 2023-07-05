Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 4]

    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Michelle Cornell 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Medical professionals aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will soon welcome a new simulation education center to support operational and clinical education. The new “Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center” will open its doors on July 11, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 7898826
    VIRIN: 230707-N-fe818-1001
    Resolution: 4845x3230
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center Opening at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Simulation
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Camp Lejeune
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT