U.S. Army Spc. Brendan Wilson with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, guards an observation point during a live-fire exercise on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 6. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 05:58 Photo ID: 7898348 VIRIN: 230706-Z-JS531-1079 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.46 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.