Brazilian MCPO Receives Distinguished Award at U.S. 4th Fleet

MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 6, 2023) -- Brazilian Master Chief Petty Officer Fabiano Batista da Silva, middle, acting Assistant Secretary for Administration and Technical Assistant in the Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) Secretariat, poses for a group photo with Rear Adm. Rogerio Pinto Ferreira Rodgrigues, right, the Brazilian Navy Attache to the United States, and Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, upon receiving the Order of Naval Merit, Degree of Knight, by Rodgrigues at the 4th Fleet compound on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 6, 2023. Established in 1962, IANTN’s mission is to maintain a permanent link among naval authorities of the Americas. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command hosts the multi-national IANTN staff, which oversees IANTN detachments and operations centers in 19 partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

