Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Close-Order Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    Close-Order Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines and recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., practice close-order drill on July 05, 2023. Close-order drill comprises the formal movements and formations used in marching, parades, and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7897104
    VIRIN: 230705-M-PK304-1410
    Resolution: 5812x2767
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close-Order Drill [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Close-Order Drill
    Close-Order Drill
    Close-Order Drill
    Close-Order Drill
    Close-Order Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    guidon
    Marines
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT