Marines and recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., practice close-order drill on July 05, 2023. Close-order drill comprises the formal movements and formations used in marching, parades, and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
|07.05.2023
|07.06.2023 12:20
|7897104
|230705-M-PK304-1410
|5812x2767
|1.44 MB
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|4
|0
