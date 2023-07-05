U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, visits the Tactical Operations Center aboard Camp Al-Quwayrah during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 5, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7896485
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-AU949-1006
|Resolution:
|6275x4183
|Size:
|10.75 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|7
This work, MARCENT Commander visits IM 23.4 Tactical Operations Center [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
