    MARCENT Commander visits IM 23.4 Tactical Operations Center [Image 2 of 2]

    MARCENT Commander visits IM 23.4 Tactical Operations Center

    JORDAN

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, visits the Tactical Operations Center aboard Camp Al-Quwayrah during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 5, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    MARFORRES
    1st MARDIV
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

