1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Carey with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, scouts his surroundings while awaiting orders during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 5. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL