Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Carey with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, scouts his surroundings while awaiting orders during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 5. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 04:14
    Photo ID: 7896439
    VIRIN: 230705-Z-JS531-1117
    Resolution: 3665x3142
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area
    1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area
    1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT