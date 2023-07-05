Invasive Species Prevention in Darwin, Australia

Lightning Support Soldiers helped protect our Australian Allies’ land from invasive species like the giant African land snail and the brown marmorated stink bug by isolating vehicles with lines of salt. Once equipment has been inspected and found clear of these pests, DSB continues forward movement of equipment, supporting Theater Opening/ Port Opening for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is designed to test our respective forces in planning and conducting multinational and multi-service operations and improve the readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces and other partner nations. Occurring every two years, Talisman Sabre reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with likeminded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4.

