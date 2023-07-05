Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band Entertains CFAY Community at 4th of July Festival [Image 9 of 9]

    7th Fleet Band Entertains CFAY Community at 4th of July Festival

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 04, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Fred Rodriguez of the 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express entertains community members from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka at the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Yokosuka, Japan. The Orient Express is 7th Fleet Band's popular music group, or PMG, and tours throughout the Indo-Pacific promoting goodwill and participating in Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training exercises with allied and partner military bands. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    This work, 7th Fleet Band Entertains CFAY Community at 4th of July Festival [Image 9 of 9], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Independence Day
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    7th Fleet Band

