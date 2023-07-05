7th Fleet Band Entertains CFAY Community at 4th of July Festival

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 04, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Fred Rodriguez of the 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express entertains community members from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka at the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Yokosuka, Japan. The Orient Express is 7th Fleet Band's popular music group, or PMG, and tours throughout the Indo-Pacific promoting goodwill and participating in Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training exercises with allied and partner military bands. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

