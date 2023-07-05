Texas Counterdrug speaks about fentanyl at the 2023 ESC 8 Behavior Blitz Conference

On June 16, 2023, Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Task Force Members (TFMs) participated in the Region 8 Education Services Center Behavior Blitz event in Pittsburg, Texas. This event provided educational classes on addressing difficult behaviors, productive strategies, mental health, social emotional learning, and substance abuse and misuse. DDRO presented up-to-date statistics on fentanyl and its ongoing impact throughout Texas to local school district staff members and conference attendees. Along with this presentation, DDRO TFMs also provided the various resources such as the Dead on Arrival Curriculum and information on October’s National Red Ribbon events in efforts of expanding the district’s capabilities for the local community. Community outreach opportunities like this are a strategic part of the Texas Counterdrug DDRO’s plan to bring awareness of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the community, and support drug abuse and misuse prevention through strategic community engagements to increase community resiliency and promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle for Texans across the state. (Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Courtesy Photo)

