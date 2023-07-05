Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    On June 14, 2023, a Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Task Force Member (TFM) served as the moderator for the Border Substance Abuse Council’s 6th Annual Border Substance Abuse Summit in El Paso, Texas. The Texas Counterdrug TFM also presented on fentanyl and the community impact it is currently having in El Paso area. DDRO presented the Dead on Arrival curriculum to the attendees in the hope that they to bring the curriculum to all those working with youth in the area. The summit brought together community members in local community such as those working in public health, public safety, military, education, adult/juvenile probation, judicial courts, and parents. The attendees primarily work in aspects of prevention, intervention, treatment, recovery, and mental health providers to obtain information on drug trends, treatment gaps and best practices within the region. Community outreach opportunities like this are a strategic part of the Texas Counterdrug DDRO’s plan to bring awareness of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the community, and support drug abuse and misuse prevention through strategic community engagements to increase community resiliency and promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle for Texans across the state. (Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 15:31
    Photo ID: 7895131
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-ZS897-1001
    Resolution: 640x481
    Size: 92.25 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023
    Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023
    Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    citizen soldier
    community
    National Guard
    fentanyl
    Texas Counterdrug
    DDRO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT