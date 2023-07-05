Texas Counterdrug speaks at annual Border Substance Abuse Council Summit 2023

On June 14, 2023, a Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Task Force Member (TFM) served as the moderator for the Border Substance Abuse Council’s 6th Annual Border Substance Abuse Summit in El Paso, Texas. The Texas Counterdrug TFM also presented on fentanyl and the community impact it is currently having in El Paso area. DDRO presented the Dead on Arrival curriculum to the attendees in the hope that they to bring the curriculum to all those working with youth in the area. The summit brought together community members in local community such as those working in public health, public safety, military, education, adult/juvenile probation, judicial courts, and parents. The attendees primarily work in aspects of prevention, intervention, treatment, recovery, and mental health providers to obtain information on drug trends, treatment gaps and best practices within the region. Community outreach opportunities like this are a strategic part of the Texas Counterdrug DDRO’s plan to bring awareness of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the community, and support drug abuse and misuse prevention through strategic community engagements to increase community resiliency and promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle for Texans across the state. (Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Courtesy Photo)

