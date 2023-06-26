U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom fly over the Grafenwoehr Training Area in an F-15 Eagle at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|7894177
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-XB890-1020
|Resolution:
|5157x3438
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT