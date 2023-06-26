Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 2 of 3]

    F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom fly over the Grafenwoehr Training Area in an F-15 Eagle at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:01
    VIRIN: 230629-A-XB890-1020
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

