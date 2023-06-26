F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom fly over the Grafenwoehr Training Area in an F-15 Eagle at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

