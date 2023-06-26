U.S. Army soldiers and Polish land forces perform multiple exercises simultaneously at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 4, 2023. The 773rd Military Police Battalion exercised with Polish Zandarmeria Wojskowa with friendly team building sports and other events.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7894150
|VIRIN:
|230704-A-US199-1682
|Resolution:
|1796x2694
|Size:
|693.99 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Polish Land Forces strengthen their togetherness [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
