    U.S. Army and Polish Land Forces strengthen their togetherness [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army and Polish Land Forces strengthen their togetherness

    POLAND

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers and Polish land forces perform multiple exercises simultaneously at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 4, 2023. The 773rd Military Police Battalion exercised with Polish Zandarmeria Wojskowa with friendly team building sports and other events.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:48
    VIRIN: 230704-A-US199-1682
    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VICTORYCORPS

