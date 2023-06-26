36th Contingency Response Support Squadron undergoes assumption of command and redesignation to 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard F. McElhaney, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, stands at attention as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Sinclair, 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, retires the 36th CRSS guidon at the Pacific Regional Training Center – Andersen, Guam, June 28, 2023. This ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to a new commander and the new redesignation of the squadron’s name: The 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

