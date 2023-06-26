Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Contingency Response Support Squadron undergoes assumption of command and redesignation to 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron [Image 9 of 9]

    36th Contingency Response Support Squadron undergoes assumption of command and redesignation to 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard F. McElhaney, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, stands at attention as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Sinclair, 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, retires the 36th CRSS guidon at the Pacific Regional Training Center – Andersen, Guam, June 28, 2023. This ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to a new commander and the new redesignation of the squadron’s name: The 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7893795
    VIRIN: 230628-F-RA633-1065
    Resolution: 5434x3623
    Size: 13.97 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron undergoes assumption of command and redesignation to 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    36th CRG
    36th CRSS
    36th TAS

