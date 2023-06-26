Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Performs at Skokie Independence Day Parade [Image 33 of 33]

    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Performs at Skokie Independence Day Parade

    SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Leslie Castro, the drum major, talks to the 144th Army Band after the Skokie (Illinois) Independence Day Parade. The Illinois National Guard's 144th Army Band performed in this year's Skokie Independence Day Parade on July 4, which honored first responders and drew crowds of spectators. The 144th Army Band was scheduled to perform in last year's Skokie parade, but it was cancelled for public safety reasons after a man fired upon parade attendees in nearby Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people. Highland Park held a memorial ceremony for those killed in last year's shootings and held a remembrance walk.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 22:36
    Photo ID: 7893708
    VIRIN: 230704-A-OH563-4515
    Resolution: 1839x2045
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SKOKIE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Performs at Skokie Independence Day Parade [Image 33 of 33], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois 4thofJuly Patriotism NationalGuard ArmyBands ILNG Music FirstResponders

