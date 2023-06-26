Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Performs at Skokie Independence Day Parade

Staff Sgt. Leslie Castro, the drum major, talks to the 144th Army Band after the Skokie (Illinois) Independence Day Parade. The Illinois National Guard's 144th Army Band performed in this year's Skokie Independence Day Parade on July 4, which honored first responders and drew crowds of spectators. The 144th Army Band was scheduled to perform in last year's Skokie parade, but it was cancelled for public safety reasons after a man fired upon parade attendees in nearby Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people. Highland Park held a memorial ceremony for those killed in last year's shootings and held a remembrance walk.

